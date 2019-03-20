|
FOSTER Alice (Peg) A sincere thank you is extended to all family, friends and neighbours for the words of comfort and support, cards of condolence and the generous donations received for Dog's Trust.
Special appreciation to
Rev. Mike Barton for his kind and thoughtful ministrations, the staff at the White Bull, Alston for their hospitality and to Nick and the team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their caring and professional arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 20, 2019
