Chassar Alice Died peacefully on
Wednesday 20th March 2019,
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harold.
Much loved sister of Betty and
the late Tom and a dearly
loved aunt and great aunt.
Funeral Service will be held at
St. Anne's Church, Woodplumpton
on Thursday 4th April at 11.30am
prior to burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired can be
made in memory of Alice for
St. Anne's Church.
All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR3 1YB.
Tel: 01995 602316.
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 27, 2019
