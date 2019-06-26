|
CARDNO Alice Kelsall Peacefully in hospital,
aged 98 years.
Loving wife to the late George,
much loved mum of George, Heather, Tom, Eleanor and Julie,
respected mother in law,
loving grandma and
great grandma.
Funeral service will be held at
St Thomas Church, Garstang
on Thursday 4th July at 11:30am,
followed by committal in
St Thomas Churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired
in memory of Alice to benefit
Garstang St Thomas
Churchyard Appeal.
All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare
2 Bridge Street, Garstang
Preston, PR31YB
Tel; 01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on June 26, 2019
