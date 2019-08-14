|
|
|
Dennison Alfred Colin
(Colin) Passed away peacefully on
August 8th , formerly of
Murley Moss Farm Kendal
(now Heron Hill)
Latterly of Conway, Cabus
(Conway Herd)
Loving Husband of Alice, best Dad of Val and Michael, Father-in-Law to Allan and Gill, Grandad of Hannah, Laura, Gina and Eva
and Great Grandad of George.
Will be missed by many.
Funeral service to be held at
St Thomas' Church, Garstang on
Tuesday 20th August at 11.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
The Conifers Residents Fund
c/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service, Raikes Road, Great Eccleston PR3 0YA.
Tel 01995672328
Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 14, 2019