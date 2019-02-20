|
MARSDEN Albert Edward Member of Longridge Folk and Climbing Clubs 1960's - 1980's.
Peacefully after a long illness on 13th February, aged 81 years.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 1st March at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to 'North West Air Ambulance' or 'Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team' or 'British Lung Foundation'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Feb. 20, 2019
