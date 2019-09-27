|
Patterson David and the family of the late Wilma Patterson, wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind support, with cards, letters and flowers received, in their recent sad bereavement, special thanks to the paramedicas, also doctors and nurses at the Golden Jubilee Hospital, Glasgow and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glagow, for all their care,
also a big thanks to those who donated the B.H.F. to which £325.50 was raised, in Wilma's memory, a special thanks to the Rev. Edward Lyons for his kind ministrations and words of comfort and to the Caledonian Hotel, Dumfries, for the excellent catering and to
Ian Broll for his kindness towards
the family and professional
funeral services.
15 Ewart Drive,
Newton Stewart.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019