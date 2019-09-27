Resources More Obituaries for Wilma Patterson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wilma Patterson

Notice Patterson David and the family of the late Wilma Patterson, wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind support, with cards, letters and flowers received, in their recent sad bereavement, special thanks to the paramedicas, also doctors and nurses at the Golden Jubilee Hospital, Glasgow and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glagow, for all their care,

also a big thanks to those who donated the B.H.F. to which £325.50 was raised, in Wilma's memory, a special thanks to the Rev. Edward Lyons for his kind ministrations and words of comfort and to the Caledonian Hotel, Dumfries, for the excellent catering and to

Ian Broll for his kindness towards

the family and professional

funeral services.

15 Ewart Drive,

Newton Stewart. Published in Galloway Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices