Patterson Suddenly but peacefully
at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on Thursday 5th September 2019, Wilma Patterson
aged 67 years, of 15 Ewart Drive, Newton Stewart, a much loved
wife of David, a loving mother of Lynne, Scott and Keith and a dear
granny to the family.
Funeral on Friday 20th September 2019. Service in Penninghame
St. John's Church, Newton Stewart, at 10.30am thereafter to Roucan Loch Crematorium, Dumfries,
at 1.00 pm to which all friends are respectfully invited, family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the B.H.F. will be accepted on retiral
from the service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019