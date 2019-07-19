Home

Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00
Borders Crematorium
Melrose
William Taylor Notice
TAYLOR William Wilson
(Earlston, formerly North Kildarroch, Whauphill) Peacefully at home on
Friday 12th July 2019,
William, much loved husband of
Margaret, much loved dad
of Fiona, Marion and Andrew and
adored papa to Lewis.
Cremation Service at
Borders Crematorium,
Melrose, TD6 9HA on Monday
22nd July at 12.00 noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
will be received on retiring
from service for Ward 5,
Borders General Hospital and
the Scottish Ambulance Service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on July 19, 2019
