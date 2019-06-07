Home

JOLLY Peacefully at home on Saturday 1st June, 2019, William Jolly (Bill), aged 65 years, of 27 High Street, Whithorn.
Dear husband of Wini and a
much loved father, grandfather
and brother of the family.
Funeral service on Monday,
10th June, 2019 to meet at Roucan Loch Crematorium, Dumfries, at 3pm.
All friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie and District Nurses will be accepted
on retiral from the service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on June 7, 2019
