Murray The family of the
late Rose Murray,
would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours, for many kind expressions of sympathy, with cards and flowers received in their recent sad bereavement, many thanks to the Paramedics for all their support, special thanks to Ian Latta for his
most comforting service and to all
who attended the service, special thanks to Ian Broll for his most
caring and compassionate funeral arrangements.
The Smithy,
Longcastle,
Whauphill.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019