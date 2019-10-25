|
|
|
Logan Katherine and the family of the late Ronnie Logan, wish to thank all friends and
neighbours for the lovely cards, flowers and kind words received in their recent sudden
bereavement, special thanks to the local doctors, district nurses and home carers for all their care, sincere thanks to the Rev. Eric Boyle for his kind ministrations and words of comfort, also to all who attended the service and gave donations and to Ian Broll for the professional funeral arrangements.
19 Main Street, Kirkcowan.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019