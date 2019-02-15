Resources More Obituaries for Pam Patterson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pam Patterson

Notice Paterson Martin and the family, of the late Pam Paterson, wish to thank all friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy with cards and letters received in their recent sad bereavement, special thanks to the doctors and staff at Wigtown Surgery, also the doctors

and nurses at the I.C.U. at DGRI for

all their care, sincere thanks to the

Rev. Jeff Mead, for his kind ministrations and words of comfort and to all who attended the service and gave donations to the I.C.U. which raised the sum of £400.30 and to

The View, Port William for the catering, also to Ian Broll for all his support

and efficient handling of the

funeral arrangements.

Sheep Park Cottage,

Sheep Park Cottage,

Whauphill. Published in Galloway Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019