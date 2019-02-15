|
Paterson Martin and the family, of the late Pam Paterson, wish to thank all friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy with cards and letters received in their recent sad bereavement, special thanks to the doctors and staff at Wigtown Surgery, also the doctors
and nurses at the I.C.U. at DGRI for
all their care, sincere thanks to the
Rev. Jeff Mead, for his kind ministrations and words of comfort and to all who attended the service and gave donations to the I.C.U. which raised the sum of £400.30 and to
The View, Port William for the catering, also to Ian Broll for all his support
and efficient handling of the
funeral arrangements.
Sheep Park Cottage,
Whauphill.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
