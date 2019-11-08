Home

McClymont Steven and the family of the late Nancy McClymont, would like to thank all relatives,
friends and neighbours for cards received and kind messages of support following their recent bereavement, special thanks to Newton Stewart Hospital and Cumloden Manor Nursing Home for all their care, to all who attended the service and gave donations to which £220.21 was raised in Nancy's memory, also to the Rev Jeff Mead for his kind ministrations and to the Bladnoch Inn for the catering, also to Ian Broll for the efficient funeral arrangements.
Anvil Cottage,
16 Main Street,
Whauphill.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
