Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy McClymont
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy McClymont

Notice Condolences

Nancy McClymont Notice
McCLYMONT Peacefully at Cumloden Manor Nursing Home,
on Tuesday 8th October 2019, Nancy McClymont,
aged 79 years,
of Anvil Cottage, 16 Main Street, Whauphill, a beloved wife of the
late William (Dosh) McClymont,
a loving mother of Steven.
Funeral on Wednesday 30th October 2019, service in Kirkinner Parish Church, at 1.00 p.m. thereafter to Kirkinner Cemetery, all friends are respectfully invited, family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired
to the Riverside Day Centre, will be
accepted on retiral from the service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.