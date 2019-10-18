|
McCLYMONT Peacefully at Cumloden Manor Nursing Home,
on Tuesday 8th October 2019, Nancy McClymont,
aged 79 years,
of Anvil Cottage, 16 Main Street, Whauphill, a beloved wife of the
late William (Dosh) McClymont,
a loving mother of Steven.
Funeral on Wednesday 30th October 2019, service in Kirkinner Parish Church, at 1.00 p.m. thereafter to Kirkinner Cemetery, all friends are respectfully invited, family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired
to the Riverside Day Centre, will be
accepted on retiral from the service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019