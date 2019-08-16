Home

Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00
Gatehouse of Fleet Parish Church
ARMSTRONG Nancy McClune Peacefully on
Saturday 10th August 2019
at Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary, Nancy M Armstrong, Barharrow Farm, Gatehouse of Fleet.
Much loved wife of Jack, dearly loved mum of Susan, Lesley, Judith and James and a loving granny.
A Service of thanksgiving will
take place at Gatehouse of
Fleet Parish Church on
Friday 16th August 2019 at 12 noon.
All friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for Gatehouse of Fleet surgery and Castle Douglas hospital will be accepted at service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
