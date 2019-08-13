|
|
|
ARMSTRONG
Nancy McClune
Peacefully on Saturday 10th August 2019 at Dumfries & Galloway Royal
Infirmary, Nancy M Armstrong, Barharrow Farm, Gatehouse of Fleet.
Much loved wife of Jack, dearly loved mum of Susan, Lesley, Judith and
James and a loving granny.
A Service of thanksgiving will take place at Gatehouse of Fleet Parish
Church on Friday 16th August 2019 at 12 noon.
All friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations for Gatehouse of Fleet surgery and Castle Douglas
hospital will be accepted at service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019