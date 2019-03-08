Resources More Obituaries for Mary Fenion Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Fenion

Notice Fenion The family of the late Mary Fenion, would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours, for many kind expressions of sympathy with cards, flowers and home baking received in their recent sad bereavement, many thanks to the Doctors and nurses at the Garrick ward at the Galloway Community Hospital, Stranraer, for all there care, sincere thanks to the Rev. Eric Boyle and the Rev. Stephen McGarva, for their kind ministration and words of comfort and to all who attended the service and gave donations in Mary's memory, which raised the sum of £446.72 many thanks to the Craft Hotel, Wigtown, for the catering, special thanks to Ian Broll for all his support to the family and for the professional and compassionate funeral arrangements.

8B North Main Street,

Wigtown. Published in Galloway Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices