Fenion Peacefully at the
Galloway Community Hospital, Stranraer, on Monday 18th February 2019,
Mary (nee - Ferguson) in her 95th year, of 8B, North Main Street, Wigtown, a much loved wife of the
late Jimmy Fenion, a loving mother of George, Moira and May, also a devoted granny and great granny to the family.
Funeral on Tuesday 26th February 2019, service in Wigtown Parish Church at 1.00 pm thereafter to Wigtown Park Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited, family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to Wigtown Bowling Club
and Newton Stewart Hospital, will be
accepted on retiral from the service. Wearing of Bright Colours Requested.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
