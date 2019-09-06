|
|
|
Dodds The family of the late
Mary Dodds, wish to thank
all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind support, with cards, letters and flowers received, also the many phone calls, in their recent sad bereavement, special thanks to the paramedics, doctors and nurses at A&E at the Galloway Community Hospital, Stranraer for all their care, also a big thanks to those who donated to Sorbie Parish Church Funds to which £265.01 was raised in Mary's memory, also to all who attended the service both at the church and graveside, special thanks to the Rev. Jeff Mead
for his many visits over the years
and for his kind ministrations and words of comfort and to Ian Broll
for his kindness towards the family
also sincere and professional funeral services.
13 Reiffer Park Gardens,
Sorbie.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019