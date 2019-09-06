Resources More Obituaries for Mary Dodds Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Dodds

Notice Dodds The family of the late

Mary Dodds, wish to thank

all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind support, with cards, letters and flowers received, also the many phone calls, in their recent sad bereavement, special thanks to the paramedics, doctors and nurses at A&E at the Galloway Community Hospital, Stranraer for all their care, also a big thanks to those who donated to Sorbie Parish Church Funds to which £265.01 was raised in Mary's memory, also to all who attended the service both at the church and graveside, special thanks to the Rev. Jeff Mead

for his many visits over the years

and for his kind ministrations and words of comfort and to Ian Broll

for his kindness towards the family

also sincere and professional funeral services.

13 Reiffer Park Gardens,

