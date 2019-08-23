|
Dodds Suddenly but peacefully, at the Galloway Community Hospital, Stranraer on Saturday 17th August 2019, Mary (nee- McCulloch) aged 81 years, of 13 Reiffer Park Gardens, Sorbie, a beloved wife of the late Alexander (Cook) Dodds, a loving mother of Robert and Christine,
also a much loved grandmother
and great grandmother.
Funeral on Tuesday 27th August 2019, service in Sorbie Parish Church, Millisle at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Sorbie Cemetery, all friends are respectfully invited, family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Sorbie Parish Church Funds, will be accepted on retiral from the service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019