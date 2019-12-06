|
Currie Sam and the family would like to thank all relatives and friends for their support and messages of sympathy following the sad loss of Mabel, loved and remembered always, also for the kind donations of £900.38 that will be donated to the League of Friends at Newton Stewart Hospital, as we remember her, special thanks to the staff at Crossroads, Newton Stewart Health Centre and Hospital, who have been invaluable this last year and to the Rev. Edward Lyons for his kind ministrations and words of comfort and to the Crown Hotel for the excellent catering and to Ian Broll for his excellent care and attention to detail throughout.
Penninghame Home Farm,
Newton Stewart.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019