Currie Peacefully at Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary, surrounded by her family, on Monday 18th November 2019, Mabel Currie aged 72 years, of Penninghame Home Farm,
Newton Stewart, a much loved
wife of Sam Currie, a loving mother
and nana of the family.
Funeral on Monday 2nd December 2019, service in Penninghame
St. John's Church at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Newton Stewart Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited, family flowers only please; donations in lieu if desired to the Leauge Of Friends Newton Stewart Hospital, will be accepted on retiral from the service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019