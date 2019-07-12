Resources More Obituaries for Lizzie Forsyth Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lizzie Forsyth

Notice Forsyth The family of the late

Lizzie Forsyth, wish to

thank all relatives, friends

and neighbours for cards, and flowers received in their recent sad loss, special thanks to the doctors at the Galloway Hills Medical Group, for all their care, also nurses and staff at Newton Stewart Hospital, sincere thanks to the Rev. Edward Lyons, for his most comforting service and to all who gave donations in

Lizzie's memory, to which the sum

of £301.18 was raised, for Newton Stewart Hospital, also to the Cree Inn, for the catering, finally to Ian Broll for the excellent support towards the family, also for his professional and efficient funeral arrangements.

56 Ewart Drive,

Published in Galloway Gazette on July 12, 2019