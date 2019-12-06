|
|
|
BARFORD Michael, Fhiona and Alan would like to thank everyone for the kind expressions of sympathy received
following their recent sad bereavement. Heartfelt thanks
to all who attended the service at Penninghame St. John's Church to celebrate Lily's life and for kindly donating £210.00 to the Renal Unit at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary in her memory. Special thanks to Reader Marlane Cash for her
words of comfort and prayer and
Shirley Denwood for the music.
To The Flower Centre, J& B Print Ltd and Creebridge House Hotel thank you all for providing us with an excellent service. To James Hawthorn and Forsyth Galloway, thank you both for your excellent professional and particular attention to Lily's and our needs. Thank you to everyone, in whatever capacity who was involved in Lily's healthcare and wellbeing over many years, with very special thanks
to the Renal Unit and Ward D8 at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary and Newton Stewart Hospital
who supported Lily and us
through the last few days.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019