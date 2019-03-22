|
|
|
MEIKLE Peacefully at Cornwall Park Care Home, Newton Stewart, on Tuesday 12th March 2019,
Miss Kitty Meikle (formerly of Lessons Park, Minnigaff),
only child of the late John and Kate
Meikle. Funeral Service to which all friends are respectfully invited at Monigaff Parish Church,
Newton Stewart, on Monday
25th March 2019, at 11.30 a.m. Thereafter interment at the
Glebe Cemetery, Stranraer. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cornwall Park Care Home
on retiral from church.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
