Notice McCULLOCH The family of the late Kevin, would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours, for their cards, flowers, baking and messages of sympathy, special thanks to doctors and nurses in Wards B2 and CCU at DGRI for all the care and attention given to Kevin, thanks to

Rev. Eric Boyle for a very comforting service and to all who attended and gave donations in Kevin's memory, which raised the sum of £460.92 for IPF many thanks to Derek at the Baldnoch for the catering and to

Ian Broll for comforting and professoinal funeral arrangements.

