|
|
|
McCULLOCH Peacefully in the C.C.U. ward at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, on Saturday 23rd February 2019,
Kenneth (Kevin) McCulloch,
aged 51 years, of 9 Forteviot Gardens, Garlieston, formerly of Wigtown,
a much loved husband of Fiona,
a loving dad of Leza, Douglas and Amy, also dear papa, devoted son,
brother and uncle to the family.
Funeral on Tuesday 5th March 2019, service in Wigtown Parish Church at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Wigtown Park Cemetery, to which all friends
are respectfully invited, family flowers only please, donations in lieu if
desired to I.P.F. will be accepted on retiral from the service.
Wearing of Bright Colours Requested.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More