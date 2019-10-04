Home

Stewart Peacefully at Newton Stewart Hospital, on Monday 30th September 2019,
John MacPherson Stewart, (Retired Vet) aged 83 years, of 14 Allanfield Drive, Newton Stewart,
a much loved husband of the late Anna, a loving father of Jennifer,
Fiona and Andrew and a dear
grandpa to the family.
Funeral on Wednesday 9th October 2019. Service in Penninghame
St. John's Church, Newton Stewart, at 1.00pm thereafter to Newton Stewart Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited, family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Riverside Day Centre, will be accepted on retiral from the service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
