GISBEY Reverend John (Jack) E. Peacefully, at St Andrews Community Hospital, on Friday, February 22, 2019, Reverend John (Jack) E. Gisbey, dearly beloved husband of Brenda, much loved father of Alyson, Louise and Evelyn and a dear grandad and brother. Funeral service in Bennochy Parish Church, Elgin Street, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, March 11, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited, thereafter in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 2.15 pm.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
