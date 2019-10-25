|
Carter John Died peacefully at the age
of 81 in Yeovil Hospital on
Saturday 5th October
after a long illness.
His wife, Julie, was at his bedside.
John retired from Wigtown in November 2009 after owning
and running The Book Shop,
The Old Bank Bookshop and
GC Book Publishers Ltd based in
The Warehouse, Bladnoch Old Creamery, and settled in Somerset.
Thanksgiving Service to be held
on 7th November at St Cleers Chapel,
45 Polham Lane Somerton, Somerset at 3pm. Family flowers only, donations please to: (John and Julie's place of worship) St Cleers Chapel,
45 Polham Lane, Somerton, TA11 6ST
- Registered Charity no. 1170400 or may be sent to David C. Rivett,
Funeral Directors, 30 Lyde Road,
Yeovil, Somerset 01935 433737.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019