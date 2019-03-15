Home

Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
13:00
Roucan Loch Crematorium
Dumfries
Bromiley Suddenly at his home, on Wednesday 6th March 2019, John aged 87 years,
of 4 Commercial Street,
Port William, a much loved husband of the late Connie, also a dear father of the late Mark and a dear brother and uncle to the family.
Funeral on Friday 22nd March 2019. Service at Roucan Loch Crematorium, Dumfries at 1.00 pm. to which all friends are respectfully invited, family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to Cancer Research, will be accepted on retiral from the service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
