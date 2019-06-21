Home

Jack Rigby

Notice Condolences

Jack Rigby Notice
RIGBY Peacefully at Galloway Community Hospital, Stranraer on
Saturday 15th June, 2019. Jack Worthington Rigby M.B.E. aged 87 years,
of Gabsnout, Glenluce.
Loving and dearly loved husband of Liz, loving father of Karen, Jacqueline and
Yvonne, much loved grandpops and great grandpops of all the family. Funeral on Thursday 27th June 2019. Service at Roucan Loch Crematorium by Dumfries at 2.00.pm.
All friends respectfully invited,
no flowers please.
Donations, if desired, in aid
of Cancer Research on retiral
from crematorium or to
John McNeil funeral directors,
Mansewood, Dalrymple Street, Stranraer.
Published in Galloway Gazette on June 21, 2019
