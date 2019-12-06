Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Oliver

Notice Condolences

Jack Oliver Notice
Oliver Peacefully, at his home on Tuesday 26th November 2019, Jack Oliver,
aged 93 years,
of Low Cotland, Wigtown,
a much loved husband of
the late Gladys Oliver, also a loving
father to Anmarie and Stephen.
Funeral on Thursday 12th December 2019, service in the Sacred Heart
R.C. Church, Wigtown at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Wigtown Park Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the
Marie Curie Nurses, also to the Crossroads Carers, will be accepted
on retiral from the service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -