Oliver Peacefully, at his home on Tuesday 26th November 2019, Jack Oliver,
aged 93 years,
of Low Cotland, Wigtown,
a much loved husband of
the late Gladys Oliver, also a loving
father to Anmarie and Stephen.
Funeral on Thursday 12th December 2019, service in the Sacred Heart
R.C. Church, Wigtown at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Wigtown Park Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the
Marie Curie Nurses, also to the Crossroads Carers, will be accepted
on retiral from the service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019