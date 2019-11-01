|
NICOL Peacefully, but suddenly, at
Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary on Friday 25th October 2019
G Graham Nicol, Larg View, Creetown.
Much loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
A celebration of Graham's life will take place at GG'S Yard, Laggan, Mossyard, Gatehouse of Fleet on Tuesday 5th November at 3.00 pm to which all friends are respectfully
invited to attend.
If so desired, donations in memory of Graham for The Dumfries & Galloway Befriending Project and
Macmillan Cancer Support UK will be accepted at service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019