THOMSON Peacefully at Cumloden Manor Nursing Home on Sunday 18th August 2019,
in her 91st year,
Georgina (Ena) Thomson.
Beloved Wife of the late William Thomson and a dear Aunt of the family.
Funeral Service to which all friends are respectfully invited, at Sorbie Parish Church (Millisle), on Thursday 29th August 2019, at 10.30 a.m. Thereafter interment at Sorbie Cemetery. Donations if desired to Cumloden Manor Nursing Home on retiral
from church.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019