Barford Peacefully at
Newton Stewart Hospital
on Saturday 9th November 2019, Elizabeth Barford (Lily) nee Briggs in her 87th year,
of 26 Albert Street, Newton Stewart.
Dear wife of Michael and
cherished mother of Fhiona,
Alan and the late Jimmy.
Funeral service on
Thursday 21st November 2019 at Penninghame St John's Church, Newton Stewart at 11.00am.
Thereafter private cremation.
All friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired to
the Renal Unit at Dumfries and
Galloway Royal Infirmary.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
