Sloan Eric and Neil would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the cards
and flowers received following their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to Crossroads Carers and Cumloden
Manor Nursing Home, for all the care given to Eadie, sincere thanks to
Rev. Mike Binks for his lovely service and kind words and to all who gave donations to Cumloden Manor Nursing Home, also a big thank you to
Ian Broll for his sincere and caring professional guidance with the
funeral arrangements.
5 Windsor Terrace,
Newton Stewart.
Published in Galloway Gazette on July 19, 2019