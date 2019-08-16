|
|
|
Laverie William and the family of
the late Dorothy Laverie
(nee Hampton) wish to
thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the lovely cards, flowers and home baking received following Dorothy's
death on the 1st August 2019.
Special thanks to the local doctors, district nurses and carers for all their care given, sincere thanks to the Rev. Eric Boyle for his kind ministrations
and words of comfort, also to Ian Broll
for his professional support with
the funeral arrangements.
12 Seaview,
Wigtown.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019