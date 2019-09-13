Home

DRYNAN David On 4th September 2019, peacefully in the Alexandra Unit, David James Drynan, New Abbey Road, Dumfries.
Dearly loved husband of the late Isobel, much loved dad to Pamela and Lyn, loving grandad to Harry and Finn and papa to Noah and loved brother of Ruth. Funeral service will be held on Monday 16th September at 12 noon at Roucan Loch Crematorium.
All friends respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please. If so desired, donations to Marie Curie Nurses may be given at the service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
