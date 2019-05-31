Resources More Obituaries for Catherine Murray Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Catherine Murray

Notice Murray The family of the late Catherine Murray, would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours, for many kind expressions of sympathy, with cards and flowers received in their recent sad bereavement, many thanks to the Paramedics and the medical staff at the Galloway Community Hospital, Stranraer for all their support, special thanks to Father W.McFadden for his most comforting service, also and to all who attended the service and gave donations in Catherine's memory, many thanks to the Craft Hotel, Wigtown for the catering, special thanks to Ian Broll for his most caring and compassionate funeral arrangements. The Smithy, Whauphill. Published in Galloway Gazette on May 31, 2019