Resources More Obituaries for Caroline Nichol Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Caroline Nichol

Notice Nichol Jim, Carol and the family, would like to thank all relatives and friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and support in their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to the nurses at the Healh Centre, doctors and nurses at Newton Stewart Hospital, for all their care. Our thanks to the Rev. Stuart Farmes, for his kind ministrations and to all who attended the service and gave donations, to Newton Stewart Hospital, which raised the sum of £271.70 in Caroline's memory and to the Crown Hotel for the catering and to Ian Broll for all the support towards the family and

for the most caring and

professional funeral services.

Bala-Cloiche,

Cumloden Road,

Minnigaff. Published in Galloway Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices