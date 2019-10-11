|
Nichol Peacefully at
Newton Stewart Hospital,
on Friday 4th October 2019, Caroline Nichol, aged 85
years, of Bala-Cloiche, Cumloden Road, Minnigaff,
a much loved wife of the late William (Bill) Nichol, also a devoted mother
of Jim, Carol and the late Alan
and a loving granny and
great-granny of the family.
Funeral on Thursday 17th October 2019, service in Monigaff Parish Church at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Machermore Cemetery, all friends are respectfully invited, family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired, to Newton Stewart Hospital, will be accepted on retiral from the service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019