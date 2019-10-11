|
|
|
Logan Suddenly but
peacefully at home, on
Wednesday 2nd October 2019, Cameron (Ronnie) Logan aged 86 years,
of 19 Main Street, Kirkcowan, a much loved husband of Katherine, a dear brother in-law and uncle to the family. Funeral on Wednesday 16th October 2019, service in Kirkcowan Parish Church at 10.30 a.m. thereafter to Roucan Loch Crematorium, Dumfries at 1.00 p.m. to which all friends are respectfully invited, family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired,
to Compass Brain Injuries Specialists,
Dumfries will be accepted
on retiral from the service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019