|
|
|
McCLYMONT
Bobby On 3rd October 2019, peacefully in Fleet Valley, Riverbank, Gatehouse of Fleet. Beloved husband of the late Jenny, much loved dad of Janice and loved father in law of Brian.
Adored papa to Jennifer and David and special papa Bobby to Katie, Robbie, Chloe and Kyla.
Funeral service will be held in the Church of the Resurrection in Gatehouse of Fleet on Tuesday
15th October at 1.00pm followed by interment in Girthon Cemetery.
All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please.
If so desired, donations to Fleet Valley and Marie Curie may be given at the service. R.I.P
Published in Galloway Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019