|
|
|
McKeand The family of the late
Bill McKeand, would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours, for many kind expressions of sympathy with cards and flowers received in their recent sad bereavement, many thanks to the local doctors, district nurses, Marie Curie Nurses, doctors and nurses at the Galloway Community Hospital, for all there care, sincere thanks to the
Rev. Pam Bellis for her kind ministrations and words of comfort, special thanks to Ian Broll for all his support to the family and for the professional and compassionate funeral arrangements.
8 Main Street,
Port William.
Published in Galloway Gazette on June 14, 2019
Read More