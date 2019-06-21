Resources More Obituaries for Bill Jolly Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bill Jolly

Notice JOLLY The family of the late Bill Jolly would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kindness and support received throughout Bill's illness and for the many cards, flowers and messages of sympathy received during our recent sad loss.

Special thanks to district nurses for their care, attention and support shown to Bill, it was above and beyond their duties,

to the Revd Canon Nigel Newton for his ministrations to everyone who attended the service at Roucan Loch Crematorium and kindly donated the sum of £550.00 to

Marie Curie and Whithorn Surgery, to Caledonian Hotel for catering and to James Hawthorn and Forsyth Galloway for professional funeral services. Published in Galloway Gazette on June 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices