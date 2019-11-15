Home

McMULDROCH Agnes, Elizabeth and Jim would like to thank all relatives and friends for the messages of sympathy received on the sad loss of their Aunt, Betty McMuldroch.
A special thanks to Cumloden Manor Nursing Home for the loving care given to her. Thanks also to Alex McCleary Funeral Directors, a special thanks
to Gordon and Rory for their efficient and caring guidance.
To Rev Edward Lyons for conducting the service and to the Creebridge House Hotel for the first class refreshments.
Thank you all who attended and donated to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
