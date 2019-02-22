|
McCULLOCH The family of the late
Bella McCulloch, would like
to thank all relatives and friends for the messages of sympathy, received during their recent bereavement, special thanks to the staff at Fleet Valley Care Home, Gatehouse of Fleet, for all their excellent care, sincere thanks to the Rev. Stuart Farmes for his kind ministrations, also to the Crown Hotel, for the catering and finally to Ian Broll for all his care towards the family and for the efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
