McINTYRE Colin and the family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours, for cards and kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent sad bereavement, special thanks to all
staff at the Galloway Community and Newton Stewart Hospitals and to Mears Carers for their care and kindness to Beatrice, our thanks to
the Rev. Stephen Hazlett and the
Rev. Canon Nigel Newton for their
kind ministrations at All Saints Church, Challoch and Roucan Loch Crematorium, to all who attended the funeral service a magnificent sum of £453.00 donated to All Saints Church, Challoch, thank you to the Creebridge Hotel for their hospitality and special thanks to Ian Broll for excellent and professional funeral arrangements.
Glenauld,
Maxwell Drive,
Newton Stewart.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019