McINTYRE Peacefully at
Newton Stewart Hospital,
on Friday 11th October 2019, Beatrice McIntyre
aged 85 years, of Glenauld, Maxwell Drive, Newton Stewart,
a much loved wife of Colin McIntyre and the late Joe Pearce,
a loving mother, grandma
and great-grandma to the family.
Funeral on Tuesday 29th October 2019. Service in All Saints Church, Challoch, at 10.30am thereafter to Roucan Loch Crematorium, Dumfries, at 3.00 p.m.
to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
All Saints Church, will be accepted
on retiral from the service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
